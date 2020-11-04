165289
Penticton  

Penticton council approves free transit for four December Saturdays

Ride for free on Saturdays

The City of Penticton has approved providing free rides to all transit users on Saturdays throughout the month of December.

The original proposal came forward in 2019, but city council didn’t feel they had enough information at the time to make the decision. 

Now staff has investigated and presented the total cost estimated at $440 per Saturday, totalling $1,760 for the month of December in lost fair revenue.

The presentation added that free parking for Saturdays in December results in a revenue loss total estimated at around $5,000.

Councillor Frank Regehr said he was absolutely in support of it, pointing out the feedback from citizens shared that they were upset that more environmentally friendly options for the community were not also included before. 

“Merry Christmas,” Councillor Katie Robinson joked. 

The motion was carried unanimously by council.

