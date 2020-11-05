162805
Santa Claus has been spotted around Penticton, getting ready to meet families safely this season

Notorious Santa is back

Casey Richardson

The holiday spirit has come to Penticton early this year, with Santa Claus himself spotted spreading cheer after a particularly tough year. 

Penticton residents may have seen Santa Claus poking around Okanagan Lake and a few other spots these past couple days, taking promotional photos for upcoming events.

“It wasn’t the intent to get Santa out on the street early,” said Gary Haupt, who is a well known Father Christmas in the area. “We needed to get some pictures taken and there was a family here.”

“But having said that, this has been a hard year for all of us and whether it’s a child or an adult, people really like to see some normality. So this time of year now, people like to see Santa Claus.” 

Haupt has been a Penticton Santa for three years, and gained some notoriety in 2019 when Castanet broke a story that he had been fired from his job as a Cherry Lane Mall Santa over "naughty" photos shared on his private Facebook page. The story was picked up by national and international media. 

But that's all water under the bridge for Haupt. He greatly enjoys being spotted as Saint Nick within the community throughout the year, even without his suit on.

“I’ve been at Bad Tattoo picking up a growler, and a child hiding under the table [recognizes me]. I’ve gone back and said, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ ‘Yes it is.’ People recognize me as and it's a very important part of what I do, of my day.”  

He added that no matter the time of year, he’ll always be Santa and will make sure to speak to any kids to spot him, not wanting to ruin the magic. 

“Children believe in magic...Adults like to believe in magic. There is something about putting on the red hat that changes everything. I’m not sure if the gift is to me or the gift is what I give in return.”

While many things look different this year, Haupt has plans to hopefully continue bringing out that Christmas cheer. Currently he’s looking into pop-up photo shoots going to offer photos for everyone while adhering to proper safety protocols. 

“Family pictures, getting children pictures, it’s a big deal for families...I thought it would be great if we could do a pop-up and the reason we have to do a pop-up is because of the weather. Today is a good day. Let's do it, put it on Facebook and however shows up, shows up," Haupt explained of how he will be planning his photo shoots.

Haupt will be looking into whether the City will allow for him to do pop-up shoots down by Okanagan Lake or not, but is already booked to be taking family pictures at the Barley Mill Pub on Dec. 5.

Social distancing protocols will be in place, which means kids won’t be able to come give Santa a hug or sit on his knee.

“It's going to be very different. Children for the most part, because they’ve been dealing with this and have been since March, this is not a surprise.,” Haupt said. 

“So when Santa says 'Okay let’s talk, but you know you can't come here, let’s just talk,’ they’ll be good with that, I don’t believe there will be an issue.” 

He’s hopeful not to wear a mask, as the beard is really what children like to see to know "it’s the real deal."

“This has been a hard year, most of us have suffered in some way or another. If I can change that, if I can make it better for an afternoon or for a little while, it’s what I like to do.” 

Find out more information on where to spot Gary as Santa Claus this holiday season on the Santa Lives in Penticton Facebook Page.

