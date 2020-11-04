164898
Penticton  

Sentencing looms for former Penticton Indian Band employee who pleaded guilty to forgery

Sentencing soon for forgery

A woman formerly employed by one of the Penticton Indian Band's businesses was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday relating to charges for attempting to defraud the First Nation.

Marnie Leslie Kruger, born in 1967, was not present in Penticton court for her scheduled sentencing, which ended up being adjourned.

Court documents outline that Kruger was charged with attempting to defraud the PIB in excess of $5,000, altering/falsifying financial documents and committing forgery by falsifying cheques and payroll documents. She pleaded guilty in December 2019 to a single count of forgery. 

Defense lawyer Norm Yates told the court Kruger was currently participating in the Penticton Indian Band’s restorative justice program and it had not yet been completed, which both Yates and his client wanted to see through.

Kruger was permitted an adjournment to Nov. 18 for her program to finish with no argument from the Crown.

