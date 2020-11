Photo: Contributed

The fitness room at the Penticton Community continues to expand its hours as part of gradual reopening with COVID-19 precautions.

Fitness clients can now visit on weekends.

Reservations are required in order to stagger visitors and allow for social distancing, and can be boooked between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Find and reserve time slots at penticton.ca/restartrec.