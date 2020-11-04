RCMP in Keremeos found deceased 55-year-old in local creek

Photo: Contributed

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a Keremeos waterway this week.

On Monday, RCMP located the man in Keremeos Creek near Middle Bench Road, according to Cpl. Brian Evans.

He said the death is not considered suspicious, and is being treated as an accident. No criminal investigation is underway.

RCMP have not yet released the man's name.

"That will be up to the Coroners Service once we’ve confirmed next of kin have been notified,” Evans said.

"Unfortunately this is one of those situations where that has not been easy.”