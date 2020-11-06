The Town of Oliver is asking for written feedback from residents on a temporary cold weather shelter permit

Photo: Town of Oliver United Church in Oliver where a temporary permit to operate as a homeless shelter is up to town council.

The Town of Oliver is considering granting a temporary use permit to operate a cold-weather shelter at the Oliver United Church.

The application is working to establish a three-year temporary use permit running seasonally from Nov. 1 to March 30. The cold-weather shelter will hold a maximum of 10 beds and to store a maximum of one metal storage container during the months in operation, at 511 Church Avenue.

After a housing report was completed in early January 2020, it was found that there are no shelter beds or housing units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Town of Oliver.

The proposal outlines conditions of the permit, which needs to provide adequate emergency exit from the south side of the building to the street and to provide privacy from 6242 Kootenay Street, a fence to be installed along the eastern half of the south property line and an emergency access to the street provided through the existing rock wall.

The shelter would exist within the bottom floor of the existing United Church. The basement currently has an existing kitchen, along with bathroom facilities and a separate room that could be closed off if a resident has COVID-19 symptoms. A shower and laundry facilities will need to be added, along with minor building code upgrades.

A metal storage container will be on site to give clients a safe place to store their belongings during the time that the shelter is in operation.

Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre will be running the proposed cold-weather shelter. Clients who enter the shelter have to be homeless and cannot have consumed drugs or alcohol on the day that they are entering the shelter.

Staff for the facility will be available 24/7 with at least two staff working at all times, employed by Desert Sun. Although the facility will be in operation 24/7, clients will be confined to the shelter between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., meaning that no admissions or discharges will occur during this time.

Clients will be given three meals a day, as well as access to mental health services and help with securing employment.

But the shelter still needs to secure funding from BC Housing to be able to operate, and talks currently between Desert Sun and BC Housing are in the preliminary stages.

Staff are recommending for the council to support the application, as the need is clear in the community and they find the proposed location to be appropriate.

Council is asking for people to submit written feedback regarding the proposal prior to the application being considered by Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.