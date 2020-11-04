Lakeside Corridor residents in Penticton continue to voice strong concerns at public hearing over proposed luxury development near Skaha Hills

Photo: Contributed

A public hearing for a zoning amendment bylaw change brought out around thirty people on Monday night to speak on their concerns with a development.

Previously proposed at 65 townhomes, the current plan has dropped down to 27 single dwelling units with opportunity to include secondary suites at 375 Smythe Drive. This change was largely due to the feedback from public engagement.

Painted Rock Winery owner John Skinner is behind the development.

During the last city council meeting, council voted unanimously for the rezoning required subject to go to a public hearing.

But concerns included the interim traffic safety measures, where Lakeside Road needs to see safety concerns addressed before the intersection is upgraded. Staff are recommending for the developer to contribute to these upgrades and the final design will be determined through the transportation master plan.

Limiting the number of secondary suites is also on the table, but staff suggested that secondary sites are encouraged by the OCP and future owners can choose to do that and the council could choose to limit the number allowed.

Another concern was fire hydrant flow deficiencies and the upgrades that have not been completed to the Lakeside Road water systems. These deficiencies have been identified in the water master plan which is under review and will be addressed between the City and developer to resolve any issues.

Council recommended giving second and third reading of the zoning amendment bylaw and that the developer should contribute 15 per cent towards the costs of future intersection upgrades.

Donna Butler, who works for Ecora Engineering, came to speak on behalf of the property owner at the public hearing. She outlined how he has worked well with the City on concerns and has paid $440,000 to upgrade Smythe Drive so far.

“We all compromised to some degree,” Butler said. “We believe that Mr. Skinner demonstrated good will over the years to consistently listen to the concerns in the community and revise his plans accordingly.”

Currently, Skinner is willing to pay 10 per cent of the costs to upgrade the intersection, which he believes is fair to the relation of increases in traffic.

“We agree that many of the issues and concerns raised by the Lakeside Road Residents are valid. Some of them have been addressed and there is an extensive established subdivision approval laid out to deal with those issues.”.

Randy Boras came forward to speak on behalf of the Lakeside Corridor Residents (LCR) group, which consists of over 200 local residents generally south of Skaha Lake Park.

“It’s no secret that our residents' first choice was for it to remain agriculture, perhaps country residential with some agricultural uses. As a group, we somewhat reluctantly but did agree to the 27 luxury homes now being proposed,” Boras said.

“We are here today to ensure that we get it right the first time and that it fits our community because there really are no second chances.”

Residents want to see fire risk, traffic safety, flooding and proper permitting addressed before the bylaw moves any further. Many voiced their concerns over the ongoing issues and how they will grow larger with a further development.

The most voiced issues surrounded the ‘dangerous intersection’ of Smythe Drive and Lakeside Road.

“The traffic issue is so severe,” one resident said. “This has to be addressed before the consideration of this rezoning happens.”

“We are totally sympathetic to the Lakeside Road situation, this an exciting issue that's been a concern for quite some time. We didn't see that this development is going to significantly make a difference to Lakeside Road, except that the owner is now prepared to contribute money to upgrade the intersection,” Butler responded.

Further decisions will be made in a future city council meeting, taking into account public feedback.