PTCC Community Holiday Market runs this weekend with pre registered time slots to view the local vendors

An Artisan's Showcase is hosting a community holiday market to bring local Okanagan vendors together in lieu of the cancelled events this weekend, from Nov. 6 to 8 at the The Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (PTCC).

“It’s not [only] an artisan show any more. It’s a lot of local crafters...it's more of a community market,” Frances Callaghan, the main organizer for the PTCC Community Holiday Market said. 

The market will have stalls from farmers, local specialty foods, baked goods and artisans.

“It’s all local and supporting the local communities.”

Pre-registration is highly recommended to attend the event, as capacity restrictions are in place. But if the market isn’t at full capacity, walk-ins will be allowed to come in. 

“The reason we're asking them to pre-register is because we have to keep within that 50 person at one time only.” 

The registration sets the shopper up for an hour time slot but people can register for more than one day. 

“We wanted to give them an opportunity to come into the show at a pre set time,” Callaghan added.

The vendors have also been announced online so people can preview who’s going to be selling at the market.

Attendees are also being asked to wear masks. Vendors will be wearing masks and the market will have a mask available at the door if people forget theirs. 

The show runs Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 pm.m and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m.  

Ticket purchase and time slot options are available on the website. 

