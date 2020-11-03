Penticton council approves staff recommended route for lake-to-lake bike lane to move forward to public hearing

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton City Council has green lit a proposed Lake-to-Lake Bike Route to move to a public hearing, despite concerns over the chosen route's impact on local businesses and residents and a hefty price tag.

At Tuesday's council meeting, staff presented their final findings and recommendations to council, following 18 months of numerous public consultation outreach projects and engagement.

City general manager of infrastructure Mitch Moroziuk prefaced the presentation by acknowledging the controversial nature of the bike route, telling council sometimes difficult decisions need to be made that leave some in the community happy, and others decisively not.

"From a staff basis, we call these watershed decisions," Moroziuk said. "The best example I can give you is the Okanagan Lake walkway. That was a very controversial project. There was opposition to change. Public meetings filled the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Council had to make a decision ... now in hindsight, most people would say [that] is one of the jewels of our community."

The route starts at Skaha Lake, following South Main Street to Atkinson Street to Fairview Road and Martin Street, finishing at Okanagan Lake.

Much of the vocal concerns over the months of public engagement, especially recently as it became clear this was the preferred route, came from Martin Street businesses, including loss of parking, discouraged traffic, loss of patio space for Time Winery, ease of access to Charles Manor senior home, among others.

"We've also heard from many citizens who just can't wait fo the work to be done," engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb said. "Those that support would like to see it as an amenity. Their advice: don't just use the basic green paint, make it beautiful and make it a destination."

Public works manager Len Robson said that should the project move forward there is still wiggle room to tweak preliminary designs along the route, like working on South Main Street sight lines and parking and potentially eliminating parking on the east side of portions of Martin Street instead of the west side, as examples.

The full bike route is estimated at an $8 million cost, which includes a 25 per cent contingency for unexpected costs. City staff say there will be options in the upcoming year for grant proposals to cut down on the cost to the city.

It was in council's hands to decide whether to accept the recommended route and move it forward to public hearing.

"Whatever your personal feelings about this, this deserves to go to a public hearing. I think we have to have that public hearing, to deny that at this stage would be a terrible mistake," said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.

"I am fully committed to getting a lake-to-lake route. It is not without its challenges, especially in these economic times," Coun. Katie Robinson said. "I think this is a very large step in what could be a real game changer for our community."

Coun. Judy Sentes made it clear she had her qualms with the chosen route, but in order to move it forward to the hearing, she supported the motion.

"As much as I support the concept, I have had increasing concerns," Sentes said. "These are busy streets that have been suggested ... in terms of costs, need we say again, we are in COVID. We have had to make some really challenging decisions of cutting back on services that in my opinion I would rather see with the appropriate staff than [an $8 million project]."

"There's a ton of questions that we all have," Coun. Frank Regehr said. "No matter what final route is picked, it will cause disruption in what our current arrangements are. I think a lot of solutions can minimize a lot of that, but there will be some disruption. So I think it boils down to how much do we believe this is an important project for the city?"

"I have huge reservations about this project. I mean huge," Vassilaki said. "Councillor Robinson made a comment about [the route] being a game changer, but I think it's going to be a larger game changer to those folks that are going to be affected by this route, whether its businesses or residential areas, they are going to lose a lot of parking in front of their areas. I've heard from many dozens of them."

But he explained he would support the motion going to public hearing so "people, especially the cyclists, don't think we're unfair."

The motion to move to a public hearing was passed unanimously. The public hearing will be held Nov. 16 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Find out more about the proposed route and the public engagement collected so far here.