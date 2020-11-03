164896
Penticton  

Penticton council making plans for city to be electric-car friendly

Council pro-electric cars

- | Story: 315347

Penticton council made a couple of decisions regarding electric vehicles at Tuesday's meeting, all with an eye toward encouraging the cleaner form of transportation. 

Council voted unanimously to support a grant application to the Clean BC Community Fund to purchase and install four Direct Current Fast Charger stations, two at the SS Sicamous and one each at City Hall and Skaha Lake Park. 

If the application is successful, the city will cover $78,132 with the rest of the $292,960 price tag coming from Clean BC. 

"I think this is a giant step in the right direction, it couldn't come soon enough for my liking," Coun. Katie Robinson said. 

Council also discussed changes to existing electric vehicle station usage fees. Currently, the city owns four Level II charging stations at the former Greyhound Bus Depot, which have been free to use since their installation. 

The total cost to the city to offer free electricity is approximately $1,758, based on current usage; that includes roughly 1,275 hours per station per year and an average charge time per vehicle of three hours. 

In a report to council, staff explained that a charge of $2 per hour would be in line with charging fees in other cities in British Columbia, and would allow them to recuperate costs and generate a small amount of revenue. 

While Coun. Katie Robinson initially expressed concern that charging might turn people off using electric vehicles, she was swayed by Coun. Campbell Watt's argument that a little bit of revenue might help the city start a fund for even more charging stations in the future, and "quite frankly, $2 is not that much." 

Coun. Julius Bloomfield agreed. 

"We've had a period of free use, which I greatly appreciate for helping stimulate the interest for electric vehicles which I think is here. At some point we'll have to take a stand of at least cost-recovery," Bloomfield said. "I think people are going to buy them whether we offer free charging or not." 

Council voted to adopt the recommended $2 per hour for the Level II charging stations. The new Direct Current Fast Charger stations, if the grant comes through, would require a different bylaw to determine their hourly rate when installed, as they are faster chargers and therefore use more power per hour. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
162288




Send us your News Tips!


165035


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

August
August Penticton SPCA >


165038


Giant things

Galleries
This gallery is HUGE.
Giant things (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey won’t discourage his kids from following him into showbiz
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey will support his kids in "whatever it is...
Dog unsuccessfully chases sun beam
Must Watch
Adorable doggy loves playing with the sun beam.
Breaking eggs at record speed
Must Watch
That’s a lot of eggs!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163919