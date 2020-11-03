Penticton council seeking ways to end the plague of washroom vandalism in the city

Photo: Colin Dacre Vandalism has long plagued Penticton public washrooms.

The City of Penticton's safety and security advisory committee is fed up with ongoing vandalism at local public washrooms.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Coun. Katie Robinson, the citizen committee's council liaison, laid out the committee recommendations for upgrading washroom facilities to cut down on the roughly $50,000 yearly price tag associated with various destructive acts, asking for a commitment to spending a little more up front on fixes with an eye to long term savings.

"We’re just about at the point where the joke’s over here. We can’t keep spending $50,000 a year on replacement parts and whatnot. We understand the china sinks are considerably cheaper than steel ones, but steel one are not outrageous," Coun. Robinson said.

"I think as time goes on we can reduce that $50,000 vandalism cost to the city every year and that goes a long way toward buying a Portland Loo."

Purchasing a Portland Loo is another of the committee's recommendations. These public washrooms are designed for urban use, virtually vandalism-proof and are designed to be able to tell when someone is inside to discourage long stays, but have price tags upwards of $100,000.

The committee also asked council to direct staff to prepare and issue an Expression of Interest for the development and operation of a concession near the washrooms at Okanagan Lake Park, which development services director Blake Laven noted is "one of our worst washrooms for vandalism" because it is away from any businesses.

"We think the more eyes that are on the washrooms the better off everyone is going to be," Robinson said.

Council supported staff bringing back a report on the recommendations with a cost breakdown, and agreed to direct staff to start work on the Expression of Interest with the aim of getting that potential commercial partnership project going by this coming summer at Okanagan Lake Park.