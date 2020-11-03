162805
Penticton  

Penticton fire crews mopping up the scene at fully-involved motor home fire

Mopping up at motor home

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Captain Chad Taylor with the Penticton Fire Department has confirmed that there is one patient being looked at by BC ambulance service with unknown but likely minor injuries. 

Upon arrival, the fire fighters found a fully involved motor home on fire, including fencing around the area.  

The cause of the fire is unknown but under investigation. The fire department doesn't believe it to be suspicious at this time. 

Fire crews are currently mopping up the scene. 

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

Penticton fire crews remain fighting a blaze in the back yard of a Moose Jaw Street home. 

A neighbour told Castanet's Casey Richardson that they heard a loud noise like an explosion. They then saw the structure fully engulfed. 

The structure appears to be some type of camper or motor home. 

The neighbour said they believe someone has been living in it. 

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department is responding to multiple calls for a structure on fire behind Okanagan College in the alley between Moose Jaw and Timmins Streets.

Thick smoke is rising from a motor home. 

Castanet's Casey Richardson is heading to the scene. More to come. 

