165076
161864
Penticton  

Unlimited yard waste collection in Penticton next week

Ditch excess yard waste

- | Story: 315327

The City of Penticton is offering one week of unlimited yard waste collection for residents.

From Nov. 9 to 13, residents can fill their usual collection bin and leave out excess beside it, before 7 a.m. on their regular collection day. 

Additional yard waste must be placed in kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste." Small buckets and containers are not acceptable, nor are plastic bags.

Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than three feet in length, three inches in diameter and 50 pounds in weight. Leave a minimum of 3ft/1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

The City advises that additional yard waste may be picked up by a second wave, so leave it out if it is not picked up by the first visit. 

For more information, click here

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163036
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4296936
751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


164489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

August
August Penticton SPCA >


163183


Giant things

Galleries
This gallery is HUGE.
Giant things (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey won’t discourage his kids from following him into showbiz
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey will support his kids in "whatever it is...
Dog unsuccessfully chases sun beam
Must Watch
Adorable doggy loves playing with the sun beam.
Breaking eggs at record speed
Must Watch
That’s a lot of eggs!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755
163919