Unlimited yard waste collection in Penticton next week

The City of Penticton is offering one week of unlimited yard waste collection for residents.

From Nov. 9 to 13, residents can fill their usual collection bin and leave out excess beside it, before 7 a.m. on their regular collection day.

Additional yard waste must be placed in kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste." Small buckets and containers are not acceptable, nor are plastic bags.

Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than three feet in length, three inches in diameter and 50 pounds in weight. Leave a minimum of 3ft/1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

The City advises that additional yard waste may be picked up by a second wave, so leave it out if it is not picked up by the first visit.

