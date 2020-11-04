Rural Keremeos area residents not pleased with sudden loss of Growers Supply Co.

Photo: Google Street View

Farmers and rural residents of the Keremeos region are feeling blindsided by the news that the Growers Supply Co. in town will be abruptly closing up shop on Nov. 21.

The farm supplies provider is the only one around, leaving residents like Peter Urbanovitch feeling blindsided and irritated that he and his community members had to hear about it through word of mouth near the end of October.

"One of the salespeople said 'Did you hear the big news?'" Urbanovitch said. "We went back a couple of days later, and my partner saw a letter on the door, just saying 'blah blah,' 'permanently closing,' ... Nobody was consulted. There was no public announcements or anything like that that this is what they were planning on doing."

Chatter on local Facebook community groups shows similar surprise and alarm, and Urbanovitch said the store has been busy with frantic farmers stocking up on everything they need for spring planting.

Urbanovitch and his partner are hobby farmers, with a large flock of chickens and their own gardening, but his son and his partner just moved in and have gotten licensed for market gardening.

"They are trying to get everything all set up so, they have been at Growers Supply quite a bit. We're not big time, they're not big time yet, but it's been averaging between $500-$600 a month [spent there]," Urbanovitch said. "That's gonna go up."

The nearest options for the kind of comprehensive supplies and services Growers offers farmers will now be Oliver or Penticton, a round trip that costs a lot of fuel and can even be dangerous.

"Especially at this time of the year. The roads aren't great," Urbanovitch said. "In the wintertime, you wouldn't attempt it. It's also the time involved, going there and then coming back."

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen director George Bush of Area B, which includes the rural areas surrounding Keremeos and the community of Cawston, said the loss of the shop will leave a major hole.

"It's devastating for our community. I'm really hoping and in favour of somebody starting up another business, to take its place," Bush said.

"So that doesn't really work for us," Bush said. "I do know people are looking into trying to get other companies to come in, I don't have any details yet but it is being looked at. And I'm pretty sure it's a good business, I'm told it's profitable so I couldn't see any reason why somebody wouldn't take it over."

Growers operates four other store locations, in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Creston. The Keremeos location manager confirmed the pending closure but could not share more information, deferring to head office.

Warren Sarafinchan, CEO of BC Tree Fruits which owns and operates Growers Supply Co., said the decision was "very difficult."

"It's one that we have considered for quite some time and felt that given the Cooperative's need to improve the over financial performance, that unfortunately that was a decision that had to be undertaken," Sarafinchan said, but would not comment directly on the financial health of the Keremeos Growers Supply in particular.

Sarafinchan also said that the decision not to engage the public earlier came from wanting to talk to employees first.

"In situation where these types of decisions are contemplated, it's important that we respect the employees that work at that location. So having conversations about these types of decisions in advance publicly, I didn't feel would be appropriate," he said.

Five employees work at the location, and Sarafinchan said efforts will be made to move some to positions at other branches, "but unfortunately that will not be possible in all cases."

For Urbanovitch, the suddenness still stings.

"Business is business, I understand that," Urbanovitch said. "But, okay, so, you've left everybody here in the lurch!"