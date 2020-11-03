South Okanagan craft market vendors trying something new through virtual holiday market

Photo: Pixabay

With many holiday markets cancelling or limiting operations this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, one South Okanagan crafter decided to try and host her own with as much of the traditional spirit as possible — virtually.

"I have a small business, and I had been signed up for Christmas markets since February, and slowly the trickle of cancellations were flowing in," Lewis said, who is behind decorative woodworking business Shelby & Jun in Osoyoos.

"I turned to my husband and said 'Oh my gosh, what's going to happen here, we have all this inventory and have been prepping for the markets in hope they are going to be happening.'"

So Lewis came up with an ambitious idea for South Okanagan Virtual Market, modelled after a similar online market she hosted in the spring, which she says taught her plenty of lessons to make this one even better.

"I said, let's just do it," Lewis said with a laugh. "We learned a lot from [our spring market] what to do, what not to do."

The holiday market is being hosted on a Facebook event over three separate weekends in the upcoming weeks, where vendors can post videos and products and interact with shoppers.

But the purchasing itself is hosted on a brand-new website, which is password-protected until the market goes live each day.

"We've made it, I think, really pretty, and easy to use. People can go on and see everything available, and check out right there as well," Lewis said. "It's organized by 'Gifts for her,' 'Gifts for him,' 'Stocking stuffers,' so by categories, so people can navigate ... Facebook is not set up to be a market, in that regard."

The Facebook interactive portion will still exist if people want to talk to the vendors, but participants can also simply head straight to the website starting at 9 a.m. on each market day.

Lewis is also excited about the pickup program she has organized, another lesson learned from her spring market experience.

"Say we had somebody selling soap, and a soap bar is like $8. They weren't really willing to deliver or mail for such a small purchase, so it was hard to get the product into the hands of the buyer," Lewis explained.

"So [this market] is completely different. When the market closes on Sunday, the vendors have a set amount of time to get their items to their closest pickup location. And before the following Saturday, I'll be going to all the pickup locations, sorting them, and getting them to the closest pickup location the buyer has picked."

That means buyers in Penticton, for example, can have their products purchased from anywhere in the South Okanagan delivered to a set location in the city, and vendors don't have to make the drive any farther than their nearest drop off spot.

"And that's all covered by the vendors fees," Lewis said.

Many vendors also have shipping available, if pickup is not an option for the purchaser.

For the first market, Nov. 5-8. 30 vendors will be participating most from the South Okanagan and all from the Okanagan Valley. The second, Nov. 19-22, could see as many as 60, and possibly more for the third and final market Dec. 3-6.

"Pretty much as many as we can allow, because it's such a great venue for local businesses," Lewis explained. "We're really excited. Our thoughts were with the vendors, because we knew that if we're sitting on lots of inventory, what is everybody else doing?"

There is no limit on shoppers, and the first market goes live 9 a.m. Thursday — until then, the website is password-protected.

In the meantime, find out more about featured vendors and interact with them on market days at the South Okanagan Virtual Market Facebook page here.