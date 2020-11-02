Keremeos' historic Grist Mill upgrading online field trips

Photo: Grist Mill and Gardens

The historic Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is bringing back its popular virtual field trips to share its programming with anyone who wants it during the pandemic, this time under the new moniker of "Grist Mill TV."

First launched in the spring after COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow to their plans for the season, the video field trips covered heritage arts and crafts, old recipes, local history, and agriculture, among much more.

"We were overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the videos when they launched back in the spring," said Chris Mathieson, the site's general manager.

"At the time, we didn't know what the summer would look like, so they were an amazing way to connect with people who might not have had the chance to visit us this year because of COVID-19. Once we realized we could open the site for the summer, our daily Virtual Field Trip videos were put on pause."

New equipment and upgrades mean a more polished show, with broadcasting capability from new locations on the property.

"Thanks to an investment by the Province of BC, we now have high speed wifi covering the entire site," said Mathieson.

"We also bought a digital microscope, a new camera and some software that lets us do things like bring guests into our livestreams, creating so many new and exciting opportunities."

As before, these live broadcasts will be streamed on the Grist Mill's Facebook page here and previous broadcasts will be archived on YouTube here.



Details for upcoming broadcasts and ways to support this initiative are available at www.gristmill.tv/