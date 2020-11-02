Residents near Penticton apartment fire location will have changes to their garbage pickup

Photo: Contributed

Penticton residents in the area around 217 Elm Street are warned that waste collection will be temporarily relocated as crews continue to clear up the aftermath of the apartment fire.

The west entrance of the laneway is temporarily closed and trucks cannot safely enter the lane. Affected properties on Elm Avenue and Lee Avenue are being asked to place their garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts at the curb in front of their property for the next four collections.

The following properties are affected:

Lee Avenue Properties: 104 – 212 (15 properties)

Elm Avenue Properties: 103 – 197 (13 properties)

On Tuesday of each week beginning November 3, the city asks that appropriate carts on the street in front of your home so that the contents may be safely collected. The tentative last date of street collection is Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at which point the lane should be open again.

For additional information or inquiries, please contact David Kassian at 250-490-2527 ([email protected]), or the Public Works office at 250-490-2500 ([email protected]).