Border closure blamed for rescheduling of American lawyer's gun smuggling trial in Penticton court

Photo: Google Maps Osoyoos/Oroville border crossing.

An American lawyer facing charges of allegedly attempting to smuggle two firearms into Canada via Osoyoos has been granted a delay for his trial due to ongoing Canada-U.S. border restrictions.

Shawn Bertram Jensen, 60, is charged with six Criminal and two Customs Act charges. Court documents allege Jensen attempted to smuggle a Colt AR15 SP1 rifle and Ruger .22 handgun into Canada at Osoyoos on Oct. 25, 2018.

In Penticton court Monday, Jensen's lawyer Wayne Jenson asked Judge Andrew Tam to move his client's looming Nov. 17 trial date, expected to take four days, to the new year.

Jensen, a practicing lawyer in Washington, resides in the United States, counsel explained, which would require him to arrive in Canada in 14 days ahead of his trial in order to have completed his mandatory quarantine period before attending.

When the trial was first scheduled, a second trial date was also booked for a four-day trial beginning in February 2021, as a backup should border restrictions prove finicky.

Crown counsel did not object but noted for the record that border services had assured her on multiple occasions that Jensen would be allowed into Canada for his trial, since it would count as essential travel, and that while quarantining would be an inconvenience to Jensen he was making the choice not to do so.

Judge Tam granted the motion, and Jensen will now begin trial Feb. 16, 2021.