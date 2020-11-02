Cold weather means winter menus at Penticton eateries

Photo: Villa Rosa Ristorante

With snow and the holidays just around the corner, local restaurants are ready to safely welcome guests with traditional comfort foods guaranteed to warm the soul.

Time Winery general manager Christa-Lee McWatters said the restaurant, which closed for the season last year, will keep its doors open through the fall and winter this year, and has already launched their new culinary menu to match the seasons.

“We’re still going with the same concept of our burger bar … it’s a new one for us,” said McWatters, adding the burger bar offers six unique burgers and has been popular since it launched.

Classic favourites, such as the Time Burger, are still on the menu, but the creativity of the restaurant’s chef has introduced new items such as the Quacked Pot Pie and Not Your Mom’s Tuna Casserole.

“The rest of the menu I consider as comfort food with a twist,” said McWatters.

McWatters added the restaurant is undergoing renovations in several rooms to accommodate more guests, and the restaurant is accepting bookings of a maximum six guests per table.

“We’ll also be doing for the winter season our meal kits again,” added McWatters. “We have a number of corporate companies that aren’t necessarily having Christmas parties this year … so for their staff, they’re ordering meal kits.”

But Christmas parties are still a go, with tables of six spaced a safe distance from one another in the restaurant.

And with snowbirds grounded this year due to COVID-19, McWatters added the restaurant plans to continue its popular music nights on Thursdays, and will even be bringing back past favourites such as comedians and magicians.

“We want to create an atmosphere where (people) can come and do different things, something to do all winter. We’re going to probably do some art classes, food and wine pairings … just to give people something to do through the winter,” explained McWatters.

And classic favourites are still on the menu at Villa Rosa Ristorante, with owner Tyler Gable saying the lasagna and lamb shank are still a popular comfort food this time of year.

“I call it hearty, because it’s rich. It’s a tomato vegetable red wine sauce,” Gable said of the lamb shank, found on the menu as L’agnello di ossobucco. “It’s soft, off-the-bone tender, it’s perfect for winter.”

The restaurant has winterized its patio, enclosing the space and setting up heaters in order to safely welcome more guests into the restaurant while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

And similar to Time Winery, Villa Rosa will be offering dinner crates, a popular gift-giving idea alongside the restaurant’s cookbook, and 10% off gift cards of $100 now until Christmas.

And of course, Christmas parties are always welcomed.

But if you’re palate is craving Greek, fasolatha traditional bean soup, moussaka and other classic favourites are on the menu at Theo’s on Main Street.

“The roaring fireplace will be here awaiting our beloved guests,” said owner Greg Condonopoulos, adding the bellydancers from Boundless Belly Dance are still performing Friday and Saturday evenings. And as the holidays draw nearer, Condonopoulos added the restaurant will be “decked out” for the season with decorations from GardenWorks.

And for those wanting to share a taste of Greek with family and friends, Theo’s is offering 15 per cent off gift cards of $100 or more, and 11 per cent off to a maximum of $10 per order on all takeout orders picked up at the door in November.