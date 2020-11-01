165076
Penticton  

Residential single-storey home goes up in flames on PIB reserve

House burns on reserve

- | Story: 315146

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on the Penticton Indian Band reserve after a residential house caught fire Sunday afternoon. 

Penticton Fire Department captain Steve Garrett confirmed the fire at 443 Green Mountain Road was first reported at 3:04 p.m. 

The single-storey house was about 1,000 square feet, says Garrett, who understands the burn was intentional.

"We were advised it was an intentional burn that maybe got a little bit out of hand."

Command was handed over to the PIB Fire Department who arrived on scene shortly after. 

Police temporarily closed Green Mountain Road, but the road is now open again to motorists. 

Castanet has reached out to the PIB Fire Department and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

