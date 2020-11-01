The Critteraid Sanctuary in Summerland needs volunteers to come hang out and play with their goats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for volunteers who have some spare time in their afternoons to hang out with two goats.

Timon and Tiny Tim are still shy around people, but are looking to get more comfortable with humans.

“We’re looking for people who have time in their schedule between one and three in the afternoon who would like to be a part of Tiny Tim and Timon’s little pack,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.“They love to lounge on blankets and just hang out.”

Duties would include walking, brushing, sitting in their pasture and playing with the two boys.

“If you would just like a little break, a little afternoon in the sun, email us. We’d love to hear from you and love to introduce you.”

The pigs are also looking for friends on Monday night movie night to cuddle up and watch a show.

Critteraid is completely volunteer run and is looking for more animal lovers to join it’s team! Interested parties can find out more by emailing [email protected]