Senior couple mourned in aftermath of Penticton apartment fire

Photo: Kettle Valley Memorial William and Margaret Taylor are the two seniors who perished in the early morning apartment fire on Elm Avenue in Penticton Tuesday.

Property title records in the Taylors' names obtained by Castanet match an announcement that was made on the Kettle Valley Memorial Services website Saturday.

"It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of Mr. William Taylor and his wife Margaret Taylor on Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Penticton, BC. The family would like to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and prayers during this time."

The full obituary will be released soon.