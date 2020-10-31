163427
Senior couple mourned in aftermath of Penticton apartment fire

Fire victims mourned

Property title records in the Taylors' names obtained by Castanet match an announcement that was made on the Kettle Valley Memorial Services website Saturday.

"It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of Mr. William Taylor and his wife Margaret Taylor on Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Penticton, BC. The family would like to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and prayers during this time."

To send flowers to the family or to plant a tree in memory of Mr. William & Margaret Taylor, visit their announcement on the funeral website. 

The full obituary will be released soon.  

