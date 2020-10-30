164896
Penticton  

The City of Penticton is encouraging residents to donate to the Salvation Army and Red Cross to help victims of apartment blaze

Donations for fire victims

After a fire destroyed an apartment building Tuesday morning and claimed the lives of two residents, the City of Penticton is encouraging people to donate to Penticton’s Salvation Army Store and the Red Cross.

“Clothing, bedding and similar items can be given to the Salvation Army Store Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while cash donations can be directed to the red cross at redcross.ca/donate,” Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development strategist said. 

The evacuees affected by the fire at 217 Elm Avenue will be given a special voucher at the Salvation Army Store to shop for items they may be in need of.

Red Cross is also providing emergency assistance to those that don’t carry insurance. All donations given will be going towards funding these supports and other future emergencies. 

“The compassion, empathy and care our community has for each other is shining through,” John Vassilaki, the mayor of Penticton said. “Residents and businesses have been calling the City asking where they can best support evacuees, so I’m grateful to see the Salvation Army and Red Cross stepping forward to help as they always do. This is another example for our close-knit community working together during a time of need.” 

The Salvation Army would also like to remind the community that due to space constraints, it can only accept limited furniture items in good condition. All donated items go into The Salvation Army's general inventory to ensure that fire evacuees have access to its store's full inventory. 

The Salvation Army remains open to anyone in need, and no one in need is turned away.

