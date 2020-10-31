Penticton pondering free transit on four December Saturdays

Photo: Contributed

Penticton council will be considering giving a free ride to transit users on Saturdays in December, an option they pondered in 2019 but pushed to this year.

Council received the request from the Downtown Penticton Association. Staff note that free transit on December Saturdays would "allow shoppers and employees to travel to shopping destinations including the downtown at no cost and for those that may not normally travel via transit, the opportunity to try the service."

In 2019, council voted to reconsider the request in 2020, and on Tuesday, that reconsideration will take place.

City staff are in support of passing the motion, noting that it is already a regular practice to provide free parking downtown on Saturdays in December to encourage shopping at local businesses.

The cost to the city for shouldering farebox cash fees on four Saturdays is estimated at $1,760, or $440 per day.