163427
Penticton  

Nine little libraries sharing love of reading throughout Penticton

Sharing the love of reading

- | Story: 315033

The City of Penticton’s “Love Local” initiative has put together a list of free libraries available around town, all with unique stories on how they started. The “take a book, leave a book” projects are working to keep residents reading and sharing their favourites. 

These small libraries are built from a little wooden ‘building’ for their books to be displayed at the edge of private properties.

The books can then be returned or passed on, but donations towards keeping the libraries stocked are always welcome. This trend started in the U.S. and in recent years grew in Penticton. There’s even a few pin pointed on the Little Free Library virtual map.  

On 580 Braid Street, a library box sits that was first started in 2014 was just a cardboard box out front of their home. Today, their well known spot is a continuously stocked with rotating books. 

At 238 Douglas Avenue, there’s “Ollie’s Lending Library”, where an ambitious four year old built the box with his dad to focus on free books for kids. 
.
The box at 412 Conklin Avenue is rumoured to be the first little library in Penticton, starting off the trend.The case often holds many classics, with novels by Jodi Picoult and Margaret Atwood. 

For a full list of all little libraries sprawled out across Penticton, check out the City’s Love Local webpage. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163401
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4303413
305-700 Martin Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$395,000
more details
163029




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Wednesday
Wednesday Penticton SPCA >


164836


TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey stopped Jennifer Garner from quitting Dallas Buyers Club
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey urged Jennifer Garner to stick around when...
High- five!
Must Watch
Priest can’t stop laughing after little girl high-fives...
Puppy loves playing hide and seek
Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162890