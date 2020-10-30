Nine little libraries sharing love of reading throughout Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton’s “Love Local” initiative has put together a list of free libraries available around town, all with unique stories on how they started. The “take a book, leave a book” projects are working to keep residents reading and sharing their favourites.

These small libraries are built from a little wooden ‘building’ for their books to be displayed at the edge of private properties.

The books can then be returned or passed on, but donations towards keeping the libraries stocked are always welcome. This trend started in the U.S. and in recent years grew in Penticton. There’s even a few pin pointed on the Little Free Library virtual map.

On 580 Braid Street, a library box sits that was first started in 2014 was just a cardboard box out front of their home. Today, their well known spot is a continuously stocked with rotating books.

At 238 Douglas Avenue, there’s “Ollie’s Lending Library”, where an ambitious four year old built the box with his dad to focus on free books for kids.

The box at 412 Conklin Avenue is rumoured to be the first little library in Penticton, starting off the trend.The case often holds many classics, with novels by Jodi Picoult and Margaret Atwood.

For a full list of all little libraries sprawled out across Penticton, check out the City’s Love Local webpage.