Penticton transit stops could see slower snow removal this winter

Photo: Colin Dacre City of Penticton crews clearing out a bus stop in 2018.

Staff at the City of Penticton will present their plan for snow and ice control this winter at Tuesday's council meeting, which includes an increase to the acceptable response time for clearing bus stops.

The city's Public Works Department reviews its policy for clearing lanes, bus stops, select sidewalks and walkways and City facilities each year, seeking council's endorsement for any changes.

This year's budget request is for $425,000, well above the most recent 3.5-year average of $390,000.

In a report destined for the councillors' desks Tuesday, public works manager Len Robson also outlined two significant changes to the 2020/21 snow control policy.

Three kilometres of lanes have been added to the areas which will receive snow control, bringing the total laneway length to 12.9 kilometres.

And transit stops will be downgraded from Priority 1 to Priority 2, meaning that instead of being serviced for snow and ice within 12 hours, they will be serviced within 24 hours.

"City crews clear 34 transit stops that have bus shelters (there are a few others that are addressed without shelters in hilly areas with no sidewalks). Four new shelters were added in 2019 and 10 new shelters will be added within the next two years," reads Robson's report.

"With the highly variable winter conditions the Public Works Department is not resourced such that we can guarantee the snow will be cleared within the Priority 1 standard of 12 hours."

He adds that extending the expected time for clearing further protects council against any liability, should there be an accident at one of the sites due to snow and ice.

"Although the service level standard for transit stops is lowered the actual delivered service level will be similar to previous years," Robson concludes.

Council will have the option to discuss the changes and ask questions Tuesday before approving.