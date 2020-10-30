'Cool opportunity': Family of bears visits Summerland backyard every day

Casey Richardson

Two bear cubs and their mom come for daily visits to a backyard in Summerland to graze on walnuts and play in the orchard.

Morgan Shandley noticed the family in his neighbour's yard when putting things away in the shed one afternoon.

"I happened to look over and see the first two cubs kind of walking around in his yard and then shortly after that saw the mother bear come out as well."

His neighbour did give Shandley a heads up that the family had been around the area and taken a liking to his large walnut trees.

"They were actually very playful. They were just out in the area juts kind of grazing on walnuts and eating things off the vines probably for a good hour and a half just taking their time, playing and wrestling," Shandley said.

But he wasn't worried about seeing the bears so close.

"It comes with the territory. We knew moving into this area there would be bears here."

There's also an older cub that hangs around the family and will join in some days.

"I just thought it was a really cool opportunity to just kind of watch them in their natural state trying to forage and fatten up before winter," Shandley added.

"Definitely reminded us to be bear aware during the dark times, keep the garbage inside and all that stuff so they're not attracted to our place."