164607
Penticton  

'Cool opportunity': Family of bears visits Summerland backyard every day

Bear family visits every day

- | Story: 315010

Casey Richardson

Two bear cubs and their mom come for daily visits to a backyard in Summerland to graze on walnuts and play in the orchard. 

Morgan Shandley noticed the family in his neighbour's yard when putting things away in the shed one afternoon. 

"I happened to look over and see the first two cubs kind of walking around in his yard and then shortly after that saw the mother bear come out as well." 

His neighbour did give Shandley a heads up that the family had been around the area and taken a liking to his large walnut trees.

"They were actually very playful. They were just out in the area juts kind of grazing on walnuts and eating things off the vines probably for a good hour and a half just taking their time, playing and wrestling," Shandley said. 

But he wasn't worried about seeing the bears so close. 

"It comes with the territory. We knew moving into this area there would be bears here." 

There's also an older cub that hangs around the family and will join in some days. 

"I just thought it was a really cool opportunity to just kind of watch them in their natural state trying to forage and fatten up before winter," Shandley added. 

"Definitely reminded us to be bear aware during the dark times, keep the garbage inside and all that stuff so they're not attracted to our place." 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
163401




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Wednesday
Wednesday Penticton SPCA >


162949


Puppy loves playing hide and seek

Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen in all shapes and sizes.
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162706
163836