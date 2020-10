Photo: Penticton Klassic Kabs

Penticton Klassic Kabs is one of dozens of cab companies in B.C. and Alberta experiencing an outage of their phone line.

The internet-based Telus lines have been down since Thursday, affecting Kelowna Cabs as well.

Customers can contact Klassic Kabs via 778-238-1746 or 778-238-1452.

The Klassic Kabs app is unaffected by the outage.