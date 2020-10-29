164607
Penticton  

The Penticton Farmers Market is having its last day on Saturday, finishing off an 'okay' season

Tough season for market

It's the Penticton Farmers Market's last Saturday of the season and just 25 vendors will be attending to finish off. 

"It was good considering the unprecedented times," Linda Van Alphen, the market manager said. 

Estimates of 750 people were coming through every Saturday, including many return visitors. But the smaller numbers coming through did impacts vendors. 

"They did okay but they certainly didn't do as well as past years," she said."Some of the vendors got pretty discouraged and everything but we had quite a group of vendors that went all the way through from beginning to end." 

Usually the market has 80 vendors sign up for the season but this year it started off with 45 and dropped down to 35 in September. 

"This year I would say they did about half of what normally happens in that farmers market," Van Alphen said.

Some of the more niche market stalls saw a third of what they would normally sell.

"It would be a shame if farmers markets shut down because they couldn't keep it going financially, " Van Alphen said. 

But it did give newer participants a chance to host their own stalls.

"We were able to accept a lot of casual vendors into our market which was nice because it gave them the experience." 

This year also won't have a winter market running indoors, Van Alphen said, because their usual venue at the Shatford Centre isn't available. 

Check out the last market running Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street. 

