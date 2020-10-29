Investigation completed by the Penticton fire department has determined the condo fire that killed two to be accidental

Casey Richardson

“The clear message I think I sent last night was ‘We’re sorry for your loss but you need to get on your feet again and take the next step through into life.”

The Penticton Fire Department has completed their assessment of the fire that tore through a three storey condo building on Tuesday morning and claimed two lives. It has since been deemed accidental and the department is encouraging evacuees to try to move forward.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson spoke to residents of 217 Elm Avenue at a town hall meeting on Wednesday night to explain the details that the fire department discovered and help them with next steps.

“One thing I've learned from a number of types of these large displaced fires...they really are thirsty for information,” Watkinson said.

“What I try to do is give them as much information as I possibly can so they feel at least like they’re being engaged with.”

Any further details regarding the cause of the fire won’t become available until insurance companies and other agencies complete their own investigations.

RCMP concluded their involvement after finding the fire to not have a criminal cause, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda. The investigation will be continued by the fire department.

“We help them with understanding the process of how the fire department responded to the incident, our operations. How then it transferred to the RCMP when we found the victims. How the RCMP conducted their investigation and then it came back into the hand of the fire department.”

Fire crews have not been able to do a full assessment of each unit and the damage will need to have the building fully restored before residents could come back.

“Every home in that complex was affected by fire, at least by smoke and water.”

Watkinson and his crew are going through the building to retrieve any personal items they can that residents have requested.

Two dozen evacuees and half a dozen pets are registered currently with the City of Penticton’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) team.

“Some needed accommodation support, some just needed some sup[port just finding clothing so we go through and helped them find resources in the community,” Adam Goodwin, the social development strategist for the City of Penticton said.

He also reminds residents that insurance and an emergency preparedness plan is important to have ready in case of emergency.

An update on how the public can help evacuate residents is expected this afternoon.