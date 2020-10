Photo: Google Maps

Roadwork is planned on Highway 97 around Airport Road in Penticton at the beginning of next week.

On Nov. 3, expect delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a 0.3 kilometre stretch in the area.

According to DriveBC, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

DriveBC will provide an update on the work at 3 p.m. Tuesday.