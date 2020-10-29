164607
Penticton  

Penticton continuing tight COVID-19 protocols at City Hall

Restrictions at City Hall

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Okanagan, the City of Penticton is reminding the public that operations at City Hall have been modified to deal with the pandemic. 

City Hall will remain open to the public from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday to Friday, with limits to the number of people allowed in.

Waiting indoors for the next available staff member in City Hall will not be permitted.

People seeking a meeting with Development Services can call ahead to arrange a meeting to ensure someone is available. Staff are booking meetings between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

All meeting guests will be required to complete a COVID-19 waiver form when entering City Hall. Development Services can be reached at 250 490-2501 to arrange a time.

