Summerland's signature holiday event, the Festival of Lights, is off the table this year

Photo: Mike Biden

Summerland's usually crowded streets on the last Friday of November will be quiet this year.

The 33rd annual Festival of Lights, during which the downtown normally turns on its ornate holiday light displays and welcomes crowds of up to 14,000, will not be happening due to COVID-19 precautions.

"What you traditionally saw certainly can't happen. I mean last year, we had 11,000 people," said David Hull, executive director of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the yearly one-day extravaganza.

"I would assume the district is going to put up the decorations and turn on the lights, but other than that, the festival as we know it certainly can't happen."

Hull said the Chamber has not yet begun discussing alternative options, such as a virtual festival.