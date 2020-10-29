Crown drops charges over Mountie's alleged indecent act

Photo: Casey Richardson

An Osoyoos cop facing criminal charges and an internal review after allegedly touching his penis in public in 2018 has had criminal charges dropped by the Crown, and remains on paid suspension pending an internal review.

Const. Ryan Fulcher was charged with the "indecent act, with intent thereby to insult or offend members of the public," according to court documents. The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 19, 2018.

“The charge against Mr. Fulcher was stayed on May 5, 2020 as the Crown counsel with conduct of the file determined that the charge assessment standard was no longer met,” Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed in an email.

“Under the Charge Assessment Guidelines, charges will only be approved or continued where Crown counsel is satisfied that the evidence gathered by the investigative agency provides a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, that a prosecution is required in the public interest.”

Fulcher, who was at the time a member of the Osoyoos Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, was also granted a closed-door RCMP hearing in January in relation to the incident, a sudden change from what had previously been set to be a public hearing.

Most often these misconduct hearings are open to the public and information as to their time and place are posted online.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer with the RCMP, said Wednesday that the hearing has not yet taken place but is expected to occur some time in the new year, at which time Fulcher will have been suspended with pay for well over a year.