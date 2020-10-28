South Okanagan repeat offender who led police chase in Okanagan Falls sentenced to more jail time

Photo: Facebook Seamus Kirby is facing more jail time following a police chase in a stolen car in Okanagan Falls this spring.

A South Okanagan prolific offender has racked up new jail time, pleading guilty to dangerous driving in relation to a spring incident that saw him crashing through a fence in a stolen car.

Seamus Kirby, born in 1991, pleaded guilty in Penticton Supreme Court Monday to two counts of dangerous driving.

According to BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin, once time served credit is calculated, Kirby will spend 171 more days behind bars, followed by two years of probation and a three-year driving prohibition.

The conviction stems from an event on March 31, when South Okanagan RCMP spotted a stolen vehicle in Oliver, but were unable to stop it.

The next morning at 8:30 a.m., RCMP say they observed the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls. Several plainclothes officers from Penticton attended to surveil the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, a man got into the vehicle and drove away. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect "without risk to the public," RCMP said at the time. They released an image of the car, smashed through a fence.

Kirby is no stranger to the justice system, having previously been listed among the South Okanagan's "most wanted" and tallying up 26 convictions ranging from theft to weapons to drugs by the time he was 26 years old.

Previous judges have noted his addiction to various hard drugs including methamphetamine.