Skeleton family is keeping the Halloween spirit alive with spooky displays and a social distanced path for trick or treators

Casey Richardson

The Peskelly family in Trout Creek is keeping the Halloween Spirit alive, welcoming trick or treaters to enter if they dare on Oct. 31, while following proper social distancing.

Resident Heather Pescada spends every day in October setting up her skeleton family, the Peskelly's, into new costumes and poses.

“It was only supposed to be one year but I keep having ideas so it just keeps going and everyone loves it,” Pescada said. “I love it when I peak out the window and I see all the little kids from elementary school stopping by and they’re so excited.”

The Peskelly’s can be seen fishing, playing cards, running a car wash and even getting tested for COVID-19. Each scene can take anywhere from around 15 minutes to over an hour, depending on what they get up to.

“I like the decorating, you can change it up so much. I love decorating for Christmas but there’s only so much you can do. This, I have a different theme every year and it’s just fun!”

The house usually sees around 400 kids come by but Pescada expects that less will be showing up with some families staying home.

Usually the entire neighbourhood has a large number of houses set up for the spooky day, but some families are deciding not to contribute this year.

“I have some friends that usually go all out and they’re not this year, they’re not even giving out candy,” she said. “They see what’s happening and they know how scary it is so they’re just taking this year off.”

But Pescada is all set up for candy hungry kids to come by, with spaced out groups entering onto the walkway and a six foot candy chute to send down full size bars.

“This year I will stand at the front and only let bubbles in or their group…We’ll wear masks and gloves.”

She added it wasn’t difficult to make the changes and add extra precautions, especially since it’s kept outside.

“I know a lot of places aren’t doing their halloween haunts this year because they can’t physically distance, but being outside I think it’s okay.”

“The kids are worth it.”

Check out what the Peskelly family is up to by following their Facebook page.