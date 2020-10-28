The Penticton Art Gallery is inviting all artists to submit for their Under $500 Exhibition and Sale

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Penticton Art Gallery is putting a call out to artists of all genres to submit three artworks all priced under $500 for their new exhibition.

The exhibition brings in artisans, crafters, and visual artists working in all mediums from across BC.

The annual show also invites shoppers to check out the art, whether it be a ‘gift for a friend, loved one, or that perfect little something for yourself.’

Submissions are open to any artist who wants to bring forward their creations. The Art Gallery is happy to see the many different cross-sections of talent and artistry in the community that gets to be on display. All skill levels are invited as well, artists ranging from professional, exhibiting artists to teenagers presenting their work for the first time,

This year, the gallery will also be selling these works online through their website. Questions can be directed to McKaila Ferguson by phone at 250-493-2928 or or email at [email protected]

The exhibition runs from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 17, 2021.

Artwork drop-off started on Oct. 13 at the Penticton Art Gallery (199 Marina Way, Penticton BC, V2A 1H5) and submission are accepted until Nov. 6.

All artwork submissions must be original and ready for display, need to be properly framed, and priced under $500.The gallery also needs a contract copy (which can be found on their website) and a CV and/or Artist Statement when submitting work. Artists can bring a copy in person, or email one.

Submissions allow up to three pieces per artist. For large (over 30” x 30”) or involved works, the artist must first consult with the Curator or Collections Manager before it can be accepted.

For more information on the Under $500 Exhibition and Sale, check out the Penticton Art Gallery’s website.