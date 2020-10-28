164898
Penticton  

Naramata community rallies to raise $850K to save beloved beach from potential development

Victory in battle for beach

The tiny village of Naramata has proven that though it may be small, it is mighty, reaching a crowdfunding goal of $850,000 to save a beloved local beach from potential development.

Centre Beach has long been owned privately by the Naramata Centre but they never restricted public access. Unfortunately, due to restructuring, they need to sell the land, but wanting to give locals a chance, gave community group Naramata Slow until Oct. 31 to raise money to purchase it in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen before they would be forced to start talking to developers. 

On Sept. 18, Naramata Slow launched their funding campaign online, with $850,000 to raise and less than two months to do it. On Wednesday morning, they reached their goal. 

"We had a Naramata Slow meeting this morning as the minimum target was surpassed, and our phones just started blowing up," said one of the main organizers, Miranda Halladay of Elephant Island Winery.

"It was great to be in a room with those people who have lived this, and see how this incredible energy has coalesced around something so positive."

The $850,000 was just the minimum needed, as the RDOS had pledged to make up the difference of the $1.7 million price tag for the acre of prime waterfront property.

"The fundraising will continue, every dollar we raise beyond this morning will reduce the amount the RDOS and by virtue the taxpayers of Area E will have to borrow," Halladay explained. 

She is thrilled at the community spirit demonstrated by the push to save the beach, demonstrated through the green ribbons that popped up on doorways and businesses over the past month — the ribbons indicating a donor.

"We are hoping that we can potentially launch a green ribbon repatriation ceremony, so allowing people to come down and place their ribbons at the beach and visually see how many people were inspired to create that space for generations to come," Halladay said. 

As of Wednesday at noon, there had been 970 individual donations to make up $852,763 in donations.

"And the last probably $50 or $60,000 it's been so many people with small, and incredibly significant contributions," Halladay said. 

She said the RDOS is working on purchase agreement, the goal of which is to keep the beach public and undeveloped for the community to enjoy. Find the fundraising campaign here

