164896
Penticton  

Woman suing Starbucks for alleged too-hot tea incident in Penticton drive-thru

Suing for too-hot Starbucks

- | Story: 314756

An incident in a Penticton Starbucks drive-thru this summer has led to a woman suing the coffee giant for $35,000 for negligence. 

In a claim filed Oct. 26 at the Penticton courthouse through her Burnaby lawyers, Melissa Leveque alleges actions by Starbucks employees led to her much-too-hot tea spilling on her lap, causing severe burns. 

The suit says that on June 2, 2020, Melissa and her husband Matthew Leveque, who was driving, went through the Starbucks drive-thru on Riverside Drive where Melissa ordered a tea. 

She claims that the tea was delivered to the vehicle in its to-go cup via a mug held by an employee, which the suit indicates was a COVID-19 precaution so that the employee did not touch the paper cup. 

Matthew removed the cup from the mug and passed it to Melissa. She claims that prior to leaving the drive-thru, the lid came off, splashing her legs with the hot liquid. 

The lawsuit alleges the water was heated "above the manufacturer's recommendations for the cup and/or lid," that the cup and lid were unsuitable and defective or faulty, that the lid was not secured properly and that the employee did not take "adequate precautions to ensure that the lid was secured to the cup while [delivering it.]"

Melissa claims to have suffered second degree burns as a result. 

As a result, the suit seeks $35,000 in damages for pain and suffering and medical expenses, plus filing and service fees for a total of $35,176. 

Starbucks was not immediately available for comment. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163226
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4293717
15-3850 Senger Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$165,000
more details
164189




Send us your News Tips!


162546


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chinook
Chinook Penticton SPCA >


162291


“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)

Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing pleasure.
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890