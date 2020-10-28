Woman suing Starbucks for alleged too-hot tea incident in Penticton drive-thru

Photo: Casey Richardson Riverside Drive Starbucks

An incident in a Penticton Starbucks drive-thru this summer has led to a woman suing the coffee giant for $35,000 for negligence.

In a claim filed Oct. 26 at the Penticton courthouse through her Burnaby lawyers, Melissa Leveque alleges actions by Starbucks employees led to her much-too-hot tea spilling on her lap, causing severe burns.

The suit says that on June 2, 2020, Melissa and her husband Matthew Leveque, who was driving, went through the Starbucks drive-thru on Riverside Drive where Melissa ordered a tea.

She claims that the tea was delivered to the vehicle in its to-go cup via a mug held by an employee, which the suit indicates was a COVID-19 precaution so that the employee did not touch the paper cup.

Matthew removed the cup from the mug and passed it to Melissa. She claims that prior to leaving the drive-thru, the lid came off, splashing her legs with the hot liquid.

The lawsuit alleges the water was heated "above the manufacturer's recommendations for the cup and/or lid," that the cup and lid were unsuitable and defective or faulty, that the lid was not secured properly and that the employee did not take "adequate precautions to ensure that the lid was secured to the cup while [delivering it.]"

Melissa claims to have suffered second degree burns as a result.

As a result, the suit seeks $35,000 in damages for pain and suffering and medical expenses, plus filing and service fees for a total of $35,176.

Starbucks was not immediately available for comment.