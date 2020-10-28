BC Wildfire planning burns through the winter near Naramata

Photo: Contributed

BC Wildfire Service is warning that smoke from debris burns may be visible intermittently throughout the winter to residents in the Summerland, Penticton and Naramata regions.

About 70 piles will be burned in an area near the Arawana Forest Service Road five kilometres east of Naramata, beginning Nov. 2 and concluded by April 1, 2021.

Exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will be in control of these fires at all times.

The burns are part of an ongoing fuel management program in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, aiming to reduce the risk of wildfire by eliminating dead wood and brush on the landscape.