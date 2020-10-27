Registration is open to book a virtual visit with Santa

Photo: The Canadian Press

Sprott Shaw College will be hosting their 21st annual lunch visit with Santa on Dec. 5, but will be going virtually this holiday season.

Santa will be appearing on Facebook Live from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Penticton Sprott Shaw College page.

The organization is looking for partners in the community to contribute for the online attendees. The group is asking for monetary, supply or services donations, according to a press release.

“In the past we have had a fun filled day of events and activities. Due to COVID-19, we have had to change the format of this event and we will be moving our event online this year. While this will look different for us, we are still committed to giving children a memorable day, filled with fun, activities, and, of course, Santa,” the press release reads.

Families will be able to purchase a kit, which will be filled with crafts, colouring contests, letters for Santa, treats and more. Kids will also be entered into the raffle for gift baskets with a purchase of a kit. Kits are $5 and are available starting Nov. 1 at the Penticton Sprott Shaw.

“We can’t forget about Santa! Santa will make a (virtual) appearance as well. Through our Facebook page, Santa will appear live to read stories, answer questions, and speak to the children,” states the organization.

In the past, the gift baskets raffled off were valued over $100 and could include surprises like books, stuffed toys, gift certificates and hotel stays.

“We provide options for every age group and interest….we’ve even had hockey tickets and airplane rides. We are happy to receive whatever you would like to contribute — no donation is too big or too small.”

While the year has been unique and challenging for many, the group felt it was important to continue on with the tradition and give back to our community.

This year all profits from the virtual visit with Santa event will go to City Wide School Donation Drive, which raises funds for donations of school supplies that are given directly to schools for students who are in need.

“Together, with your support we can provide a very memorable event for the children of Penticton.”