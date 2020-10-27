Patio worth $15K up for grabs in social media draw

Photo: Contributed

The Block by Block Landscaping company annual Dream Patio Draw is less than a week away from pulling its lucky yearly winner.

Participants must follow their Facebook or Instagram page to be entered. All current fans of the Facebook and Instagram pages are eligible to win this year.

Some conditions apply and the winner’s residence needs to be within 75km of Penticton to win.

The winner will be able to build their "Dream Patio," worth up to $15,000, which will be designed and installed by the team at Block by Block Landscaping. The custom Expocrete paving stone patio will feature the winner’s choice for pattern, colour and design.

The grand prize draw will be held online on their Facebook page on Nov. 1 (Sunday).

Their Facebook page also features photos of past winners.