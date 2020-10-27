Two dozen evacuees register with emergency social services after condo-building fire

Photo: Casey Richardson

Two dozen evacuees from Tuesday mornings fire at the Elm Avenue condo building have been registered so far with the City's Emergency Support Services (ESS) team.

"Evacuees are not required to register with the ESS team but if they think they may need some type of support, particularly in the first 72 hours they can go to the reception centre to register," Adam Goodwin, the social development strategist for the City of Penticton said.

Evacuees are given accommodation support, food coupons and any other necessities they may need. John Vassilaki, the Mayor of Penticton released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the fire and the two bodies discovered by RCMP.

“On behalf of City Council and all residents of Penticton, I wish to express our deep condolences to the families and neighbours who lost loved ones and friends following this morning’s tragic fire on Elm Avenue. We join them during this time of grief with our thoughts and support." Vassilaki said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the critical work of our first responders, including our Penticton Firefighters, RCMP, City crews and Emergency Support Services volunteers, whose quick response brought the fire to an end and provided those impacted with the care and attention they immediately needed.”

Goodwin added that the ESS tries to inform all evacuees that resources are available if needed, but doesn't have a list of all people who may be displaced from an emergency to track.

"We don't know who's on vacation, staying with family members or if Penticton's just a weekend house for them," he said.

Anyone in need of help from the ESS team can call in and find out more information on where to register at 250-490-2400.

"At this time we haven't identified any unmet needs of evacuees but our emergency support team is volunteer run and they're always looking for new volunteers to help," Goodwin said.

Anyone looking to help evacuees can call the city and learn more about volunteering for the ESS.

"Thats a great way for the community to support the ESS team and evacuees."