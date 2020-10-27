162805
Penticton  

The City of Penticton is asking for feedback on the airport's website design

Feedback needed on airport

The City of Penticton is asking for feedback on the Penticton Airport’s website and what users would like to see done with the design to help improve travel information. 

Participants will be completing a short feedback form from on the shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website before Nov. 10. This year’s survey is a follow up to later year’s  Penticton Airport Flight Services Survey, which asked residents about specific travel habits and preferences.

“The goal of this revised website is not only to ensure travellers have access to up-to-date information, but to help place Penticton Airport on the radar for anyone seeking to fly in or out of the Okanagan,” Blake Laven, the director of development services for the City said in a press release. 

“YYF has undergone a substantial transformation with upgrades to the terminal and customer experience areas. This is an opportunity for the City to further raise the profile of this important asset and highlight all the recent improvements.”

The Penticton Airport is owned and operated by Transport Canada, which is currently finishing up renovations to the airport terminal building. Airport traffic has grown over four per cent in  recent years, bringing more than 160,000 travellers last year. 

Air Canada and WestJet flights have resumed their direct flights to Vancouver and Calgary during the pandemic.

“So many within Penticton and the region depend on these flights to connect for business or to visit friends and family,” John Vassilaki, the Mayor of Penticton said. “We know this has been a tough year for air travel and this is a great opportunity to remind residents about the many ways the airport benefits them.” 

The airport is also actively looking for a food services provider within its newly renovated terminal, which would serve passengers, the public, airport service providers, pilots and other airport tenants and stakeholders. 


Interested businesses can contact  YYF directly at [email protected]

