Church builds candy chute drive thru for kids on Halloween

Photo: Pixabay

A group of volunteers is making sure kids still have an opportunity to get a candy this Halloween by building a candy chute that runs right into the car.

“We have kind of like a drive up driveway and it overhangs so we’re gonna decorate it. We built a big chute to send candy bags into the car so it’ll be contactless” Debbie Jacyna, office administrator for the Penticton Church of Nazarene. “It’ll be up on the scaffolding and it’ll shoot right down into the car.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night and will have attendees stay in their car while moving through to adhere to safety protocols.

“In the past we’ve always done a trunk or treat where we’ll have cars in the parking lot and people can come in and walk around. The cars are usually decorated but because of COVID we tried to think of something different to do this year.”

Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be volunteers directing traffic through the parking lot.

“This is a way that we thought we could do contactless but still give kids an opportunity to get candy. The candy bags that we’re doing are a little bit different than normal because we know that kids aren’t going to go house to house most likely. We have bigger sized candy bars too,” Jacyna said.

“I know that there’s not a lot going on in the community and we just wanted to provide a place for people to come.”

Fore more information, email the church at [email protected]