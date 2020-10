Photo: Contributed

Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire early this morning in Penticton.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the apartment block at 217 Elm Avenue, near Skaha Beach Park before 5 a.m.

Multiple fire units were on site, along with RCMP, and firefighters were battling the blaze with a ladder truck.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, or if any injuries were involved.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.