Fundraiser to save Naramata's Centre Beach in final stretch

A community fundraiser to purchase a beloved beach in Naramata is nearing its goal with less than a week left in the campaign.

Namara Slow, a group made up of local stakeholders and businesses have now raised $780,000 to purchase and preserve Centre Beach and are 90 per cent of the way to their $850,000 target.

“There is incredible momentum and community support to close the gap on the funds needed to save their beloved beach from being sold as private property by the October 31 deadline,” said the group in a news release.

The group launched the Green Ribbon campaign two weeks ago, encouraging people to pin green ribbons to their doors in support of the initiative, which has also seen bench wineries donate tasting fees.

The kids of Naramata are having a positive impact on their community and making them proud. Giulia Flaherty, 7, has pledged $10 and challenged other Naramata kids to follow her lead, Yvonne Hayden, 10, ran up Gulch Road 10 times on Sunday. Other kids are contributing by collecting bottles. Former Naramata May Queens have donated and are challenging the 95 past Naramata May Day Queens and Royalty to do the same.

Most of the donations that have come in since the community group launched the crowd funding campaign have been small with $250,000 in 13 days made predominantly by individuals. Donations have come in from far and wide from Naramatians rallying their connections (one as far away as Turkey), from past residents and visitors, and those who have a special connection to the Centre.

Since the 1940’s Naramata’s Centre Beach has provided a peaceful slice of lakefront paradise anchored in the heart of Naramata Village for residents and visitors alike. With an inviting sandy beach, stunning lakeshore vistas and mature trees, Centre Beach has played host to countless iconic Naramata memories. The beloved space that means so much to so many is in jeopardy of becoming private property.

The Naramata Slow Community Group has been working with “Area E”, Regional District of Okanagan and Similkameen (RDOS) representative, Karla Kozakevich and current land owner, the Naramata Centre Society to structure an agreement to keep Centre Beach in its present state. The beach is comprised of three parts - a north parcel, a south parcel, and a Ministry of Transportation Right of Way.

The Naramata Centre has offered citizens the opportunity to take public ownership of the north parcel - a significant portion of Centre Beach - by offering a special price, favourable terms and guaranteed first access to the south parcel and Right of Way. If Naramata Slow is able to raise $850,000 by October 31, the RDOS will be able to access the balance of required funds through a municipal borrowing program.

