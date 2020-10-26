163146
Penticton  

RCMP cleared of wrongdoing related to injuries man sustained while in cells

Police cleared in cells injury

- | Story: 314543

The Penticton RCMP has been cleared of any wrongdoing related to the injuries a man sustained while in cells earlier this year. 

Police were called on Sept. 21 at about 7:10 p.m. for a report of a man in their yard in the 90-block of Okanagan Avenue East. Officers arrived and arrested the man for causing a disturbance, later placing him in cells.

“At 3:45 a.m. the following day, CCTV in the man’s cell shows that he fell from a seated position, striking his head on the sink next to him and then the floor,” the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a news release Monday.

“As the man appeared to be in medical distress, Emergency Health Services was called to transport him to a local hospital. There is no evidence that any officer used force against the man at any time.”

The man was taken to a larger hospital for further treatment before returning to the local hospital. At that point, he had recovered sufficiently to leave the hospital against medical advice, the IIO said.

“The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including statements from an independent witness, detachment CCTV and medical information – and determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions or inaction,” the IIO concluded.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

164731
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4289520
639 South Crest Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
163769




Send us your News Tips!


164315


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lake
Lake Penticton SPCA >


160189


Home Movie Theatres

Galleries
Quarantine would be a whole different ballgame with these home theatres!  
Home Movie Theatres (2)
Galleries
Mmm mushrooms
Must Watch
Cat thought she liked mushrooms…  
Kanye West: ‘My calling is to be the leader of the free world’
Showbiz
Kanye West believes he was called on by God to run for President...
Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion
Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
163836