RCMP cleared of wrongdoing related to injuries man sustained while in cells

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Penticton RCMP has been cleared of any wrongdoing related to the injuries a man sustained while in cells earlier this year.

Police were called on Sept. 21 at about 7:10 p.m. for a report of a man in their yard in the 90-block of Okanagan Avenue East. Officers arrived and arrested the man for causing a disturbance, later placing him in cells.

“At 3:45 a.m. the following day, CCTV in the man’s cell shows that he fell from a seated position, striking his head on the sink next to him and then the floor,” the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a news release Monday.

“As the man appeared to be in medical distress, Emergency Health Services was called to transport him to a local hospital. There is no evidence that any officer used force against the man at any time.”

The man was taken to a larger hospital for further treatment before returning to the local hospital. At that point, he had recovered sufficiently to leave the hospital against medical advice, the IIO said.

“The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including statements from an independent witness, detachment CCTV and medical information – and determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions or inaction,” the IIO concluded.