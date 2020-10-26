Operators of winter shelter downtown moving quickly to open

Photo: United Way

An emergency winter shelter at the Victory Church downtown Penticton has been set-up after the City of Penticton granted a temporary use permit this week.

Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) will operate the shelter 24/7 to ensure people without shelter or basic amenities have somewhere warm to go for support.

“100 More Homes Penticton are pleased with the City’s response,” says Naomi Woodland, community impact and poverty reduction manager for United Way.

“They are an important partner in helping to address homelessness in the community and we appreciate their compassionate response to our most vulnerable.”

There are an estimated 120-150 homeless people in the city at any one time, this includes people in temporary shelters, living outside and staying on people’s couches and floors.

More than 65 per cent have been in Penticton for five or more years with the primary reason for not finding housing being complex mental health and substance use problems.



“As service providers, we have been working as hard as we can during a very challenging time to create spaces for people to be safe,” says Tanya Behardien, chair, 100 More Homes Penticton.

“Around the 100 More Homes table, we are committed to collaboration with all partners and responding to the needs in our community. While relieved to hear about the temporary permit being granted, we have work to do towards long lasting solutions.”



PDSCL has more than six decades of experience supporting community members with complex housing needs and provides housing support to over 350 people in units across the city in partnership with BC Housing.