Penticton  

Summerland gets a new electric Zamboni

The District of Summerland has replaced its ice re-surfacer from 1976 with a new electric lithium-ion model.

With the public's input, the Zamboni 552ACLI model with Lithium Battery Power was picked, rather than going with traditional propane or the lead-acid electric version.

According to Kendrick Equipment supplier Summerland is the first community to have this model.

“Council and our staff have been committed to sustainable operations within all departments over recent years and this is another example of the District’s sustainable outlook,” said Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer with the District of Summerland. 

“We look forward to welcoming the community back into the arena to see the Zamboni in action once Provincial pandemic protocols allow.”

Historically, the Zamboni utilized approximately 120 litres of propane each ice season but with the low-cost electric charging machine, the District can become more eco-friendly. 

“Once again Summerland scores in our efforts to transition to a low-carbon future,” says Acting Mayor Doug Holmes.

“There are also a hat-trick of financial benefits for going electric: the District saves on fuel, on maintenance costs, and on the reduced strain on the arena’s ventilation system due to the elimination of carbon emissions.”

The Climate Action Reserve Fund provided some funds to support the project. A reduction of approximately 140 tonnes of Green House Gases (GHGs) is expected over the lifetime of the equipment.

Over the past two weeks, arena staff have commented on how easy it is to operate. The machine uses about 13 per cent of battery life per clean. The lithium battery boasts a life cycle of up to four times that of a lead-acid battery while delivering a consistent output.

